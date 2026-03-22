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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Square Off Against Suns On March 22

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Poeltl's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Poeltl put up 23 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Poeltl is averaging 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.2 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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