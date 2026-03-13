Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Suns On March 13

In his last game, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11, Poeltl totaled eight points and three blocks. Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are allowing 111.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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