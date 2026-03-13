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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Suns On March 13

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Friday, March 13. Poeltl's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 122-111 loss to the Pelicans on March 11, Poeltl totaled eight points and three blocks. Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are allowing 111.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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