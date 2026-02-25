Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Spurs On Feb. 25

In his most recent game, a 122-94 win over the Bucks on Feb. 22, Poeltl had six points, eight rebounds and two steals. Poeltl is averaging 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.