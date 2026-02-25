FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

#19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Spurs On Feb. 25

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Poeltl's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-94 win over the Bucks on Feb. 22, Poeltl had six points, eight rebounds and two steals. Poeltl is averaging 9.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.9 points per game.

