Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

Poeltl totaled six points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13. Poeltl is averaging 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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