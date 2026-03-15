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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 15. Poeltl's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Poeltl totaled six points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13. Poeltl is averaging 9.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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