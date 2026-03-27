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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Pelicans On March 27

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 27. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Poeltl posted 10 points and six rebounds in a 119-94 loss to the Clippers. Poeltl is averaging 10.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.3 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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