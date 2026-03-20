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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Nuggets On March 20

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 20. Poeltl's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Poeltl recorded 17 points and eight rebounds in a 139-109 win over the Bulls. Poeltl is averaging 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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