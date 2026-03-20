Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Take On Nuggets On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Poeltl recorded 17 points and eight rebounds in a 139-109 win over the Bulls. Poeltl is averaging 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.5 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 19th in the league in points allowed.

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