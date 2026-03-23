Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Square Off Against Jazz On March 23

Poeltl had two blocks in his last appearance, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Poeltl is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 124.8 points per contest.

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