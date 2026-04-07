Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Heat On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Poeltl posted 14 points in a 115-101 loss to the Celtics. Poeltl is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.4 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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