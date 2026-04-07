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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Heat On April 7

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, April 7. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Poeltl posted 14 points in a 115-101 loss to the Celtics. Poeltl is averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.4 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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