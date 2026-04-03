Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Grizzlies On April 3

In his most recent game, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1, Poeltl put up 18 points. Poeltl is averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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