Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Clippers On March 25

Poeltl totaled two blocks in his last appearance, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Poeltl is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

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