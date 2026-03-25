Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Face Clippers On March 25
Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 25. Poeltl's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Poeltl totaled two blocks in his last appearance, a 120-98 loss to the Suns on March 22. Poeltl is averaging 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Clippers are conceding 112.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.