Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Celtics On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Poeltl posted eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies. Poeltl is averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.1 points per game.

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