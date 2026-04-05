FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Celtics On April 5

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, April 5. Poeltl's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Poeltl posted eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 128-96 win over the Grizzlies. Poeltl is averaging 10.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News