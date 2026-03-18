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Jakob Poeltl
Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors • #19 C

Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Bulls On March 18

Jakob Poeltl and the Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 18. Poeltl's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Poeltl posted 21 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in a 119-108 win over the Pistons. Poeltl is averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jakob Poeltl

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