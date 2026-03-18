Jakob Poeltl And Raptors Play Bulls On March 18

Last time out on March 15, Poeltl posted 21 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in a 119-108 win over the Pistons. Poeltl is averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120 points per contest.

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