Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Warriors On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Laravia posted two points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 123-87 loss to the Thunder. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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