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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Take On Warriors On April 9

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, April 9. Laravia's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Laravia posted two points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 123-87 loss to the Thunder. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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