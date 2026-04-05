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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Play Mavericks On April 5

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, April 5. Laravia's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Laravia had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 119.3 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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