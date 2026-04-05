Jake Laravia And Lakers Play Mavericks On April 5

In his last appearance, a 139-96 loss to the Thunder on April 2, Laravia had six points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are conceding 119.3 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

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