Jake Laravia And Lakers Face Bulls On March 12

In his last appearance, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10, Laravia put up eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

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