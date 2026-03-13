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Jake LaRavia
Los Angeles Lakers

Jake LaRavia

Los Angeles Lakers • #12 SF

Jake Laravia And Lakers Face Bulls On March 12

Jake Laravia and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 12. Laravia's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 120-106 win over the Timberwolves on March 10, Laravia put up eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jake LaRavia is averaging 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 25th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake LaRavia

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