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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Spurs On March 23

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 23. Jaquez's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Jaquez put up six points and six assists in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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