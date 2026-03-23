Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Spurs On March 23

Last time out on March 17, Jaquez put up six points and six assists in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks seventh in the league.

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