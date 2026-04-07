Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Raptors On April 7
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, April 7. Jaquez's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 152-136 win over the Wizards on April 4, Jaquez tallied 32 points and four assists. Jaquez is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors are giving up 112.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.