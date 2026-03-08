FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Pistons On March 8

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 8. Jaquez's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Jaquez had 21 points and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 128-120 win over the Hornets on March 6. Jaquez is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

