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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Magic On March 14

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 14. Jaquez's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12, Jaquez tallied six points and seven assists. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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