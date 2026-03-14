Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Magic On March 14

In his last action, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12, Jaquez tallied six points and seven assists. Jaquez is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.0 points per game.

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