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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Hornets On March 17

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. Jaquez's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jaquez had 22 points, seven assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Jaquez is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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