Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Hornets On March 17

Jaquez had 22 points, seven assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 14. Jaquez is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.