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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Celtics On April 1

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, April 1. Jaquez's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Jaquez recorded 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 119-109 win over the 76ers. Jaquez is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 106.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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