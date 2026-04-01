Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Celtics On April 1

Last time out on March 30, Jaquez recorded 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 119-109 win over the 76ers. Jaquez is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 106.9 points per game.

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