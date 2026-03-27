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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 27

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 27. Jaquez's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Jaquez posted 14 points and five assists in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Jaquez is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaime Jaquez Jr.

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