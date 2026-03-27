Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Take On Cavaliers On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Jaquez posted 14 points and five assists in a 120-103 win over the Cavaliers. Jaquez is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.0 points per game.

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