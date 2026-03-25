Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Play Cavaliers On March 25
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, March 25. Jaquez's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 23, Jaquez put up eight points and six assists in a 136-111 loss to the Spurs. Jaquez is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Cavaliers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.