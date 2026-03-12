FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Miami Heat • #11 SF

Jaime Jaquez Jr. And Heat Face Bucks On March 12

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 12. Jaquez's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 150-129 win over the Wizards on March 10, Jaquez had five points, six rebounds and eight assists. Jaquez is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.0 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

