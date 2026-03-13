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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Warriors On March 13

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 13. McDaniels' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

McDaniels totaled 11 points in his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Warriors are giving up 114.2 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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