Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Warriors On March 13

McDaniels totaled 11 points in his most recent action, a 153-128 loss to the Clippers on March 11. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Warriors are giving up 114.2 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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