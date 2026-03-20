Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Trail Blazers On March 20

Last time out on March 18, McDaniels recorded 17 points in a 147-111 win over the Jazz. McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.3 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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