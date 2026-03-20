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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Trail Blazers On March 20

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, March 20. McDaniels' points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, McDaniels recorded 17 points in a 147-111 win over the Jazz. McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.3 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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