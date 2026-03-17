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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Suns On March 17

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 17. McDaniels' points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, McDaniels had two points. McDaniels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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