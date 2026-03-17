Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Suns On March 17

In his last game, a 116-103 loss to the Thunder on March 15, McDaniels had two points. McDaniels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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