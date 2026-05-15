Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6

In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, McDaniels had 17 points and six rebounds. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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