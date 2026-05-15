Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Face Spurs In Game 6
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. McDaniels' points prop was 16.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 126-97 loss to the Spurs on May 12, McDaniels had 17 points and six rebounds. McDaniels averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.