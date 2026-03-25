Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Rockets On March 25
Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, March 25. McDaniels' points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
McDaniels had 19 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22. McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.
The Rockets are conceding 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.