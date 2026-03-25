Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Rockets On March 25

McDaniels had 19 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 102-92 win over the Celtics on March 22. McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Rockets are conceding 110.2 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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