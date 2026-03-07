FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Magic On March 7

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 7. McDaniels' points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-107 win over the Raptors on March 5, McDaniels totaled eight points and four assists. McDaniels is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Minnesota TimberwolvesRecent Minnesota Timberwolves Player News

View All Minnesota Timberwolves Player News