Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Magic On March 7

In his most recent game, a 115-107 win over the Raptors on March 5, McDaniels totaled eight points and four assists. McDaniels is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.3 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.