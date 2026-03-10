FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Lakers On March 10

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, March 10. McDaniels' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, McDaniels recorded three points and three steals in a 119-92 loss to the Magic. McDaniels is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jaden McDaniels

