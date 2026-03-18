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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 18. McDaniels' points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

McDaniels totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. McDaniels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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