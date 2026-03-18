Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Square Off Against Jazz On March 18

McDaniels totaled 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 116-104 win over the Suns on March 17. McDaniels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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