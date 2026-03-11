FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Take On Clippers On March 11

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 11. McDaniels' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 120-106 loss to the Lakers on March 10, McDaniels totaled six points. McDaniels is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Clippers rank ninth in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

