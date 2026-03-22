Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22

In his last game, a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 20, McDaniels had 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

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