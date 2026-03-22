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Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota Timberwolves • #3 PF

Jaden McDaniels And Timberwolves Play Celtics On March 22

Jaden McDaniels and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Boston Celtics on Sunday, March 22. McDaniels' points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 108-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 20, McDaniels had 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Celtics are allowing 107 points per contest, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaden McDaniels

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