Jabari Walker And 76ers Play Kings On March 19

In his last game on March 12, Walker recorded 16 points in a 131-109 loss to the Pistons. Walker is averaging 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

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