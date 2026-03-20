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Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers

Jabari Walker

Philadelphia 76ers • #33 PF

Jabari Walker And 76ers Play Kings On March 19

Jabari Walker and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Walker's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 12, Walker recorded 16 points in a 131-109 loss to the Pistons. Walker is averaging 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Walker

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