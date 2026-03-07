Jabari Walker And 76ers Take On Hawks On March 7

Last time out on March 4, Walker recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 106-102 win over the Jazz. Walker is averaging 4.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks are conceding 117.3 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.