Jabari Walker
Philadelphia 76ers

Jabari Walker

Philadelphia 76ers • #33 PF

Jabari Walker And 76ers Take On Cavaliers On March 9

Jabari Walker and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, March 9. Walker's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker put up nine points in his last game, a 125-116 loss to the Hawks on March 7. Walker is averaging 4.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers are conceding 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jabari Walker

