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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Timberwolves On March 25

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Smith tallied six points in his most recent action, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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