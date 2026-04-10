Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Timberwolves On April 10

In his most recent action, a 113-102 win over the 76ers on April 9, Smith tallied 19 points. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 114.3 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.