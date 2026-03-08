FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Spurs On March 8

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 8. Smith's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith totaled three points and 11 rebounds in his last action, a 115-113 loss to the Warriors on March 5. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News