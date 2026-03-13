Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 13

Last time out on March 11, Smith posted 11 points and seven rebounds in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 120 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

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