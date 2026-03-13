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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Pelicans On March 13

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 13. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 11, Smith posted 11 points and seven rebounds in a 129-93 loss to the Nuggets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 120 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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