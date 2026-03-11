FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Nuggets On March 11

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Smith recorded 23 points and two steals in a 113-99 win over the Raptors. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

