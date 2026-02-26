Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Magic On Feb. 26

Smith put up 12 points in his last action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.