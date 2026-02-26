FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Magic On Feb. 26

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Feb. 26. Smith's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Smith put up 12 points in his last action, a 128-97 win over the Kings on Feb. 25. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

