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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Lakers On March 18

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 18. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 100-92 loss to the Lakers on March 16, Smith had 22 points and eight rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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