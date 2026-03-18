Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Lakers On March 18

In his last action, a 100-92 loss to the Lakers on March 16, Smith had 22 points and eight rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

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