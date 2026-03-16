Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers On March 16

In his last action, a 107-105 win over the Pelicans on March 13, Smith totaled 16 points. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are giving up 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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