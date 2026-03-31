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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Knicks On March 31

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 31. Smith's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith tallied 20 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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