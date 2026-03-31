Jabari Smith And Rockets Square Off Against Knicks On March 31

Smith tallied 20 points and two blocks in his last appearance, a 134-102 win over the Pelicans on March 29. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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