Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Play Kings On Feb. 25

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 23, Smith recorded 31 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a 125-105 win over the Jazz. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Kings rank 28th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 121 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

