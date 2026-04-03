Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Jazz On April 3

In his last action, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Smith put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.4 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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