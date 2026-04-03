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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Jazz On April 3

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 3. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Smith put up 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.4 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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