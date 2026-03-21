Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Heat On March 21
Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 21. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith had 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his most recent action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
The Heat are allowing 117.1 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.