Jabari Smith And Rockets Face Heat On March 21

Smith had 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his most recent action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are allowing 117.1 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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