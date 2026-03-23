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Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets

Jabari Smith

Houston Rockets • #10 PF

Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Bulls On March 23

Jabari Smith and the Houston Rockets play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 23. Smith's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21, Smith totaled 13 points, four assists and two blocks. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jabari Smith

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