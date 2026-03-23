Jabari Smith And Rockets Take On Bulls On March 23

In his last appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21, Smith totaled 13 points, four assists and two blocks. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.